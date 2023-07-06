Obituary: Weaver, Patricia Potesta

Patricia Potesta Weaver, 84 of Parkersburg passed away July 5, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Fairmont, WV. November 4, 1938, the daughter of the late Domenick and Mary Rose DeBlasio Potesta.

She had been employed for may years as a Pharmacist at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. The most important things in her life were faith and family. She was a longtime member of the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church where she was very active and involved with a bible study group. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed showing her love through cooking for her family and friends and made the best Pizzelle’s. She loved camping with her husband and they were members of the Wild Wonderful Sams Camping Club. They enjoyed their winters in Florida, the Arts, music and playing cards.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, George R. Weaver of Parkersburg; Her children, Mary Kay Lazear (Mike) of Vincent, OH. Jennifer Lynn Prietsch (Mark) of Youngstown, OH. and Christina Marie McMullen (Brad) of Williamstown, WV. Her grandchildren, Erica Williams (Justin), Abby Batten, Amber Batten, P.J. Batten, Derick Lazear (Jake), James McCarthy, Anna Linkenheimer (Cullen), Ally McMullen, Lilly McMullen and Ella McMullen. One great granddaughter, Evelyn. Her brother, Robert Potesta (Carolyn) and her sister, Gloria Jett and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00am at the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Steve Vallelonga officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt Carmel mausoleum. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with a Prayer Vigil at 7:30pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to The St. Margaret Mary Matthew 25 Ministries 2500 Dudley Avenue Parkersburg, WV. 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.