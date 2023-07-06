Obituary: Whirtley, Lisa Michele

Lisa passed away peacefully surrounded by family and close friends on July 4 after suffering complications related to long-term health problems.

Lisa was born in Fairmont, WV on May 18, 1965. She attended Parkersburg High School and the United Stated Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. She went on to obtain multiple college degrees in mathematics at Salem College and education at West Virginia University Parkersburg. She then became a math teacher at Blennerhassett Middle School. In 2021, she retired after teaching there for 21 years. Lisa served as the student council advisor for her school and went on to lead the West Virginia Association of Student Councils for several years. She traveled frequently to take students to leadership conferences throughout the world. She won numerous local and national awards for leadership and teaching and was well-known for her dedication to her students. Other notable roles include her leadership positions in the local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) union and her role as Head Coach of the Girl’s Track and Field team at Blennerhasset Middle School. Lisa always inspired her family, friends, and students to become lifelong learners and leaders inside and outside of the classroom.

Outside of the classroom, Lisa had a love for the outdoors and was a world traveler, with recent trips to Iceland and Sweden. She lived in many states including Colorado, South Carolina, and Florida before settling down in West Virginia with her family. Her love for travel and impromptu road trips was inspiring to many.

She is survived by her parents Neil (Susie) Holmes and Mary Ann (Ned) Merrifield, her sister, Kristi Prince, her brother, Ned Merrifield III, her son, Tyler Whirtley, her daughter, Cory Ann (Forrest) Toegel, her granddaughter, Hallon Toegel, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends, and many appreciative students. Lisa was passionate about the small army of pets she had throughout her lifetime. She is survived by her beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Rocco, her two cats, Dexter and Denver, her bearded dragon, Bentley, and her two turkeys, Jack and Diane.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday (July 7) 2:00 to 6:00 pm at the Underwood Shelter at Fort Boreman Park in Parkersburg, WV. All are welcome to come by to speak with family and friends and celebrate the life of Lisa.

A scholarship has been created in Lisa’s memory for students active in student government. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to West Virginia Association of Student Councils (WVASC/WVSTUCO). Donations can be made by check to WVASC/WVSTUCO with “Executive Director Scholarship” in the memo line. Checks can be sent to Michelle Swisher at 312 Berkley Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. You can also contact Michelle at mswisher@k12.wv.us.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

