River City Symphony Orchestra will hold concert in honor of Independence Day

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - The River Cities Symphony Orchestra will be putting on a Stars and Stripes concert celebrating Independence Day.

As a special thank you, veterans and active duty service personnel can get free tickets. Those can be picked up at the box office.

The event will have guest violinist Isaiah Biehle and feature patriotic favorites by Copland, Gerswin, and Sousa. There will also be a salute to our armed forces.

Miranda Duty, a board member for the orchestra and the GM for the Peoples Bank Theater explained why they wanted to hold this concert,

“There’s not a lot around the area for our veterans and to honor them. So, they decided that they wanted to do this and make it something special.”

The concert is Saturday, July the 8th at Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, OH. It starts at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $14-$29.

Seniors can also get a $10 discount by using the code- vet10 .

To get tickets, you can go here or stop by the box office at 224 Putnam Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

You can read more from the orchestra through their Facebook page here, or on their website here.

