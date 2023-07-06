Some providers working to reduce or prevent PFAS contamination in drinking water

Drinking water from nearly half of all faucets in the United States likely contain potentially toxic PFAS chemicals.
Drinking water from nearly half of all faucets in the United States likely contain potentially toxic PFAS chemicals.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Drinking water from nearly half of all faucets in the United States likely contain potentially toxic PFAS chemicals.

That’s the conclusion reached by a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey, which found the oft-called “forever chemicals” in 45% of samples collected from 716 locations across the nation.

Here in the Mid-Ohio Valley, news of PFAS contamination is nothing new. Some of our local water providers are already taking steps to remedy the problem, with the Parkersburg Utility Board in the midst of designing a new treatment system.

PUB general manager Eric Bennett said back in March that work will start soon. “We hope that by early next year, hopefully we’ll be bidding it and get it constructed very shortly thereafter,” he said.

Bennet says PUB has hired engineering firm Burges and Niple to help with the project.

On the other side of the river, the city of Marietta is soon going to start construction of a new reverse osmosis water treatment plant. According to the EPA, reverse osmosis has been “extremely effective at removing PFAS.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin G. McConaha
Obituary: McConaha, Austin G.
A four vehicle crash occurred on the Belpre bridge.
Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge
Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.
Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater
A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and 8th Street around...
Crews respond to two-vehicle accident in Downtown Parkersburg
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit

Latest News

What to do when you mistakenly dial 911
What to do when you mistakenly dial 911
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Beckley man receives probation from 2022 DUI wreck in Vienna
Beckley man receives probation from 2022 DUI wreck in Vienna
A powerboat from 2022's roar.
Marietta Riverfront Roar to draw more than 40,000 spectators