Vienna Family Fun Weekends series will have first events of the summer this weekend

Vienna family fun preview
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Summer’s first Vienna Family Fun Weekend of the year will be held at Spencer Park this weekend.

That means live music by local bands on Friday from 7pm to 9.

On Saturday, there will be fun for the kids from 10am to noon. That includes a bounce house, foam fun, and more. There will also be a DJ and more foam fun from 7pm to 8:45 and a movie night from 9pm to 10:30.

City council member Kim Williams says it’s a great way to create memories with your family.

“It’s especially important right now because, unfortunately, you know, we’re redoing the pool and the pool has not been open this season. It wasn’t open last season and so this gives a fun activity that families can do and a fun activity for kids,” she said.

There are two more family fun weekends coming up after this weekend’s events. They will be on July 28th and 29th as well as August 11th and 12th.

Everything is free. There will even be free popcorn, water, and snow cones, according to Williams.

