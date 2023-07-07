Athens County Democratic Party headquarters vandalized

A large window was broken on the front of the Athens County Democratic Party Headquarters...
A large window was broken on the front of the Athens County Democratic Party Headquarters building.(Athens County Democratic Party)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Athens County Democratic Party (ACDP) headquarters was vandalized recently.

A large window on the front of the building was broken sometime around the morning of the Fourth of July.

A member of the ACDP said they were alerted about the incident by the Athens Police Department on the morning of Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Athens police are investigating the incident by looking at camera footage in the area.

The window of the ACDP headquarters has been boarded up and as of Wednesday, July 5.

“Open for business! Wednesday July 5th 1:00-6:00! Friday 1:00-4:00 and Saturday 10:00 am until noon,” the ACDP said via a July 5 Facebook post.

Athens County Republican Party Chairperson Jay Edwards condemned the vandalism in a statement.

“The Athens County Republican Party condemns all acts of vandalism and riots,” said Edwards. “Republicans continue to stand against these acts regardless of who, what, where, and when.”

Police came back to the scene on the morning of Friday, July 7, but still have no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
A four vehicle crash occurred on the Belpre bridge.
Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge
Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.
Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
48 felony arrests made in southern West Virginia roundup

Latest News

Riverfront Roar street closures
Some roads will be closed for Riverfront Roar
MOVTA draws back service in response to driver shortage.
Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority cuts two runs in response to driver shortage
Belpre Library's Charity Crafting Club projects
A craft club is working to help others
Marietta to perform smoke testing on sewer system
Marietta sewer repairs to close lanes, roads