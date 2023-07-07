Athens County Democratic Party headquarters vandalized

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Athens County Democratic Party (ACDP) headquarters was vandalized recently.

A large window on the front of the building was broken sometime around the morning of the Fourth of July.

A member of the ACDP said they were alerted about the incident by the Athens Police Department on the morning of Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Athens police are investigating the incident by looking at camera footage in the area.

The window of the ACDP headquarters has been boarded up and as of Wednesday, July 5.

“Open for business! Wednesday July 5th 1:00-6:00! Friday 1:00-4:00 and Saturday 10:00 am until noon,” the ACDP said via a July 5 Facebook post.

Athens County Republican Party Chairperson Jay Edwards condemned the vandalism in a statement.

“The Athens County Republican Party condemns all acts of vandalism and riots,” said Edwards. “Republicans continue to stand against these acts regardless of who, what, where, and when.”

Police came back to the scene on the morning of Friday, July 7, but still have no suspects at this time.

