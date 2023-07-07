The Belpre school bond levy will not be on the November ballot - Here’s why

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Belpre school bond levy that has been a major topic of conversation in the Mid-Ohio Valley will not be on the November ballot. That’s according to superintendent Jeff Greenley.

This bond levy would finance improvements and construction for school facilities.

Greenley said that the board of education did not get the information it needed from the state to make a bond levy request in time. This includes state budget numbers.

Greenley said he can’t speak to the future of the levy but can say this.

“The need absolutely continues. Our buildings are aging rapidly. There are significant deferred maintenance costs. We project $20 million in the next 10 years and so something must be done,” he said.

The Belpre School District has put the bond levy on the ballot over a span of decades. It has failed 10 times.

