City officials offering new app for Parkersburg residents to stay connected

Parkersburg city officials are offering residents a chance to stay connected with any issues in the area.
City officials offering new app for Parkersburg residents to stay connected
City officials offering new app for Parkersburg residents to stay connected(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - City of Parkerbsurg has unveiled its new “PKB-Connect” app.

The app is available on Apple and Android phones.

It allows people to engage with city officials about anything happening in the area. This includes emailing members of city council, employment opportunities and letting officials know of any issues.

Parkersburg development director, Ryan Barber said the app is available at all times for residents to use.

“Yeah, it’s really great. Because it allows residents to address an issue that they’re experiencing in the moment,” Barber said. “It’s available 24/7. So, if they have an issue outside of traditional business hours. So, if they’re walking in a park and they see a streetlight out or some other concern, they can go ahead and take a photo of it and snap it. And the app will actually tag the exact G.P.S. coordinates of where that issue is occurring. And city personnel will see that and be able to respond in a much quicker and more accurate manner.”

Barber said whenever you submit a question on the app, it will be sent to the right person instantly. He adds public works and the code enforcement division worked over the last several months to get the app out to the public.

If anyone has questions about downloading the app, there will be a workshop on the fourth floor of the city building. That workshop will happen from July 10-14 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
A four vehicle crash occurred on the Belpre bridge.
Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge
Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.
Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
48 felony arrests made in southern West Virginia roundup

Latest News

How the recent theft from Habitat for Humanity could impact the community
Parkersburg World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
Parkersburg World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
Haught displaying the 1963 state championship trophy and team photo.
This Is Home: Alan Haught is in his 40th year as Harrisville Mayor
WWI exhibit at the Greater Parkersburg CVB hopes to bring knowledge to local history