A craft club is working to help others

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Library is working to help the community through crafts.

The library is holding a Charity Crafting Club through the end of the month on Fridays starting at 1 p.m.

They are working on knitting and crocheting squares to make blankets for Project Lioness; cat toys for the HSOV; care bags for those in need; and kids can even stop in to make cards.

It’s a way to bring the community together to help others according to branch manager Casey Copeland.

“Our summer reading theme this year is all together now, and we think this is a great way to show how piecing together a little bit of work from each individual can add up to a big difference,” said Copeland.

Some projects like the squares for blankets can be completed at your house and dropped off. They are looking for squares that are six inches by six inches.

You can also donate personal care products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, and travel sized personal care items for the care bags.

For more information on the Charity Crafting Club you can visit the club’s Facebook page, Belpre Library on Facebook, or stop in at the library located at 2021 Washington Blvd. in Belpre.

