A craft club is working to help others

The projects can be completed at the library or your house.
Belpre Library's Charity Crafting Club projects
Belpre Library's Charity Crafting Club projects(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Library is working to help the community through crafts.

The library is holding a Charity Crafting Club through the end of the month on Fridays starting at 1 p.m.

They are working on knitting and crocheting squares to make blankets for Project Lioness; cat toys for the HSOV; care bags for those in need; and kids can even stop in to make cards.

It’s a way to bring the community together to help others according to branch manager Casey Copeland.

“Our summer reading theme this year is all together now, and we think this is a great way to show how piecing together a little bit of work from each individual can add up to a big difference,” said Copeland.

Some projects like the squares for blankets can be completed at your house and dropped off. They are looking for squares that are six inches by six inches.

You can also donate personal care products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, and travel sized personal care items for the care bags.

For more information on the Charity Crafting Club you can visit the club’s Facebook page, Belpre Library on Facebook, or stop in at the library located at 2021 Washington Blvd. in Belpre.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
A four vehicle crash occurred on the Belpre bridge.
Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge
Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.
Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
48 felony arrests made in southern West Virginia roundup

Latest News

MOVTA draws back service in response to driver shortage.
Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority cuts two runs in response to driver shortage
Marietta to perform smoke testing on sewer system
Marietta sewer repairs to close lanes, roads
Wood County road to be closed