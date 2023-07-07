Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks

The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack...
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.(U.S. Federal Trade Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to six companies that sell products containing Delta 8 THC in packaging that looks like Doritos and Jolly Ranchers, among others.

Delta 8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid.

The agencies say children and even some adults could mistake the Delta 8 THC products for the real thing.

The products are given such names as Double Stuff Stoneos for Oreos and Stoney Patch for Sour Patch Kids.

In the case of Dope-rope-Bites, they even use the same NERDS mascot as NERDS Rope candy.

The agencies say such marketing is reckless and illegal, and copycat products containing Delta 8 THC pose a health and safety risk, especially among kids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin G. McConaha
Obituary: McConaha, Austin G.
A four vehicle crash occurred on the Belpre bridge.
Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge
Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.
Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and 8th Street around...
Crews respond to two-vehicle accident in Downtown Parkersburg

Latest News

FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer's drug
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus
PHS DUI simulator
PHS drivers education students experience DUI simulator
Dick Sheridan
Dick Sheridan, former N.C. State football coach, dies at 81