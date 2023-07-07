Grants for Arts provides southeast Ohio relief

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program announced the state will award more than $20 million in grants to support arts-based organizations.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley, four organizations will receive funds from the grant program:

· Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta will receive $188,001.50.

· Dairy Ban Inc Southeastern Ohio Cultural Arts Center in Athens will receive $56,977.05.

· OU Performing Arts Concert Series in Athens will receive $90,858.35.

· Paper Circle in Nelsonville will receive $8,349.

The grants provide flexible funds to organizations that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peoples Bank Theatre is one of those organizations. The historic theatre was closed for a year and a half during the height of the pandemic.

Peoples Bank Theatre Executive Director Hunt Brawley emphasized the importance of the grant for arts organizations.

“This grant is the first of its kind,” said Brawley. “It is flexible money that can be used for a variety of things, and it is targeted toward businesses that struggled during COVID-19. It will continue to help us.”

Brawley said Peoples Bank Theatre plans to use the grant money to help with staff salaries and operations and upkeep costs.

The grants announced on Friday, July 7, 2023, are the second round of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program.

The program is funded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act and awards were calculated based on organizations’ loss in revenue from 2019 to 2020, and 2021 and their 2022 operating budget.

