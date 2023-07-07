How the recent theft from Habitat for Humanity could impact the community

Habitat for Humanity recently discovered someone stole items from their donation dock
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “On July 5th in the evening one of our staff members saw Facebook posts that were being made where witnesses noticed people taking from our donation dock,” said Executive Director, Robin Stewart.

Stewart believes that these actions will not only have an impact on the restore but also other non-profit organizations in the area.

“It’s sad when anyone chooses to not only steal from the restore but any thrift stores in the area. Especially being a store that is based on community donations People care about their items and want them to go to the right place,” Stewart said.

These decision that are made when stealing items also have an impact on the homes that Habitat for Humanity build for those in need.

“It is unfortunate. Profit from the store is used to build homes for families in need in the community. Habitat is supported by individuals in the community who donate their unwanted houseware, building materials and then the community like today is here shopping,” said Stewart.

If you have any additional information on the incident you can contact the Vienna PD at 304-295-8563.

