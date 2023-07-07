Marietta City Council takes steps addressing “The Compound”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Council adopted an ordinance that will fund putting a fence around “The Compound.”

It’s a property multiple locals have spoken out about, pointing to criminal activity.

At public forum, one local, who said she lives close to the compound, said she doesn’t feel safe.

Council also adopted a resolution that gives the law director permission to take legal action against the owner of the compound, John Parsons. The legislation states the property is a “nuisance property, a blighted property, and a dangerous property.”

Also at council, a couple people spoke out at public forum, encouraging the city to keep Green Cab going.

Green Cab is a transportation service local people with disabilities have described as life-changing.

One local wheelchair-user described the impact of having the freedom to go where she wants to go when she wants to go.

“It keeps the anxiety down, it keeps the aggravation down, it keeps everything down, and, if you’re in my situation, you would understand what I’m trying to tell you. The cab service is very very needed,” she said.

Local people with disabilities have told WTAP that, before Green Cab, there was not enough access to transportation for people with disabilities.

According to a Green Cab official, they don’t have enough funding to make it to the end of the year and are requesting more.

Also at council, officials adopted an ordinance that would allow them to skip over bidding process steps in order to more quickly enter into a contract with a company that will take on the River Trail. The River Trail collapsed in 2020, which caused the city’s 30 inch sewer line to collapse.

Council member Bret Allphin explained to WTAP that they want to speed up the process because that sewer line is at risk of collapsing again if a flooding event were to occur.

