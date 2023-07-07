Marietta Main Street’s First Friday in July kicks off weekend full of events

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - July’s First Friday is sponsored by the Public Art Committee.

Jen Tinkler, Marietta Main Street’s Executive Director, explained a few of the activities people can enjoy at the event.

JustAJar Design Press will have a printing press across Front Street. Tinkler said they will set up on the armory lawn where you can pick a T-shirt, pick a design, and they will press it right there.

Plassiflora Studio will also be on the army lawn. Tinkler explained that they will be doing bouquet making again this year.

Also on the amory lawn, 10 artists will be painting live with a silent auction. You can bid while they are painting the pictures. After First Friday, the paintings will be taken and put on display at the Marietta Makery.

Tinker said there will be another art walk,

“So we will have our vendors and artists on Front Street where they have the street blocked off. So instead of being on Butler, they will be on Front Street this month, so there’s going to be about 12 of them there as well, along with the boats that are on display.”

Tinkler explained why everyone should stop by and enjoy First Friday in Marietta,

“Oh, it’s very important because Main Street itself cannot fund some of the large projects that they do, the public art committee does. So, this is the community’s chance to take part in that and take pride in the community and see what happens. I mean, we’ve become a destination for our public art, and this is just another way for the Community to support.”

First Friday is on Front Street from 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m.

