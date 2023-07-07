Marietta to perform smoke testing on sewer system

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The City of Marietta will be performing smoke testing on the sewer system.

Marietta has identified areas with high inflow and infiltration to the sewer system during wet weather events.

Inflow is defined by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) as “water other than sanitary wastewater that enters a sewer system from sources such as roof leaders, cellar/foundation drains, yard drains, area drains, drains from springs and swampy areas, manhole covers, cross connections between storm sewers and sanitary sewers, and catch basins.”

The USEPA defines infiltration as “water other than sanitary wastewater that enters a sewer system from the ground through defective pipes, pipe joints, connections, or manholes.”

These problem areas contribute to sewer overflows during heavy rains, according to the City of Marietta.

The smoke testing will help further locate problem areas, to resolve the overflow problem.

In preparation for the smoke testing, Marietta says to make sure that all drain traps under sinks, toilets, washing facilities, and floor drains including those in basements have water in them.

The current schedule for the testing is the week of July 9, 2023, Monday through Friday.

Further information will be provided with doorhangers.

The work cannot be performed if the weather is cloudy or raining and will be rescheduled.

The smoke testing does not require residents to be home.

For questions or additional information contact project engineer Christopher Rybak at (440) 530-2226.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.