Marietta sewer repairs to close lanes, roads

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Sewer repairs in Marietta are likely to disrupt traffic.

The repairs will be done on the westbound side of Greene Street in front of 1028, 1105, and 1109 Greene St., according to the Marietta Wastewater Department.

The work will be done from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 10 through July 14, 2023.

The westbound lane of Greene Street will be closed from Acme Street to Warner Street, both lanes of traffic will be using the eastbound lane.

There will be no parking on either side of the road.

Warner Street and Chestnut Street will be closed from Greene Street to Oakwood Avenue.

For more information contact Wastewater Operations Manager Ryan Boley at (740) 373-3858.

