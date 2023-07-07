Meet Custard! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Meet Custard! WTAP's Pet of the Week. She's from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Meet Custard! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley!

Custard is a three-and-a-half-month-old domestic short hair cat. She is a sweet and loving girl.

Custard has a great temperament and is a tiny cat who purs a lot. She would make a great pet for someone who loves to cuddle!

Custard is great with other cats but is a little skittish and may not be great around dogs.

Custard came into the shelter as a stray, but is litter trained!

If you would like to adopt Custard or any other pets from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley head on over to https://www.hsov.org/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
A four vehicle crash occurred on the Belpre bridge.
Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge
Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.
Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
48 felony arrests made in southern West Virginia roundup

Latest News

Marietta Main Street's July First Friday
PHS DUI simulator
A look at downtown Marietta.
Marietta Main Street’s First Friday in July kicks off weekend full of events
The superintendent explains why the school bond levy will not be on November's ballot.
The Belpre school bond levy will not be on the November ballot - Here’s why