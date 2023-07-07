Meet Custard! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley!

Custard is a three-and-a-half-month-old domestic short hair cat. She is a sweet and loving girl.

Custard has a great temperament and is a tiny cat who purs a lot. She would make a great pet for someone who loves to cuddle!

Custard is great with other cats but is a little skittish and may not be great around dogs.

Custard came into the shelter as a stray, but is litter trained!

If you would like to adopt Custard or any other pets from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley head on over to https://www.hsov.org/

