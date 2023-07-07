Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority cuts two runs in response to driver shortage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority has temporarily cut two runs due to a lack of bus operators.

Those runs are the half hour ones for the Pike Street and Jefferson routes. They are not cutting the hour runs.

General Manager Mike Kesterson said they’ll need three more drivers in order to reinstate those runs. So far, they have two drivers on board to start training.

Kesterson said the shortage put a strain on drivers.

“It’s affected you know the…as far as safety, our full time drivers have had to work a lot of hours. That was the main reason in the temporary reduction - to get our drivers, you know, some time off.”

Kesterson said some bus operators were working 50 to 60 hour weeks before the reduction in service.

