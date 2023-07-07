MOV Health Department nurse receives award

Jennifer Mullen, a Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department nurse received an award.
Jennifer Mullen, a Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department nurse received an award.(Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) nurse was recently recognized with an award.

Jennifer Mullen received the Childhood Vaccine Preventable Disease Intervention Award from the West Virginia Immunization Network.

Mullen was given the award in recognition of exemplary efforts to protect children from infectious diseases, according to a statement from MOVHD.

She began her nursing career in 2006 as a pediatric nurse and since 2007 has been a public health nurse for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

“Mullen works tirelessly as an advocate for infants exposed to Hepatitis B perinatally. She communicates regularly with OBGYNs and pediatricians in her region in the pursuit of ensuring the success of the programmatic goals of the Perinatal Hep B Program,” the award release said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
A four vehicle crash occurred on the Belpre bridge.
Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge
Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.
Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
48 felony arrests made in southern West Virginia roundup

Latest News

Riverfront Roar street closures
Some roads will be closed for Riverfront Roar
MOVTA draws back service in response to driver shortage.
Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority cuts two runs in response to driver shortage
Belpre Library's Charity Crafting Club projects
A craft club is working to help others
Marietta to perform smoke testing on sewer system
Marietta sewer repairs to close lanes, roads