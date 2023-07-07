MOV Health Department nurse receives award

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) nurse was recently recognized with an award.

Jennifer Mullen received the Childhood Vaccine Preventable Disease Intervention Award from the West Virginia Immunization Network.

Mullen was given the award in recognition of exemplary efforts to protect children from infectious diseases, according to a statement from MOVHD.

She began her nursing career in 2006 as a pediatric nurse and since 2007 has been a public health nurse for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

“Mullen works tirelessly as an advocate for infants exposed to Hepatitis B perinatally. She communicates regularly with OBGYNs and pediatricians in her region in the pursuit of ensuring the success of the programmatic goals of the Perinatal Hep B Program,” the award release said.

