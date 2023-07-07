Obituary: Britton, Jacqueline Y.

Jacqueline Y. Britton, 85, of the Leeson Run Community of Doddridge County, WV, departed this life on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark in Parkersburg, WV.

Jackie was born January 16, 1938 on Trace Fork of Briar Creek in Wyoming County, WV, a daughter to the late Clarence and Nina Mae (Breeding) Lusk. She was a proud graduate of the former Baileysville High School in Wyoming County, WV. Jackie attended and graduated from the Charleston Beauty Academy and worked as a licensed beautician for many years. She owned and operated Jackie’s Beauty Shop in Chelyan, WV and later she helped fill in at the former Creative Cut N Curl of West Union, WV. She greatly enjoyed knitting, crocheting, working in her flower gardens, and making ceramics. She was also an avid bowler and golfer. She attended the Chelyan Baptist Church, the Briar Creek Tabernacle, and most recently the Emmanuel Methodist Church of West Union, WV. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Britton whom were married on May 4, 1957; her daughter, Bonita Whitehair (Donald) of the Leeson Run Community of Doddridge County, WV; granddaughter, Missy Whitehair of the Cabin Run Community of Doddridge County, WV; great grandchildren, Alexia Whitehair and Kavon Newman; sisters, Joan Altizer (Doug) of Barboursville, WV and Kathy Holland (Kent) of Ormond Beach, FL, along with her dear friend, Anita Wilson of Greenville, TN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Whitehair in 2010; brother, Teddy Lusk, and step sister, Juanita Ball.

Funeral services will be 2pm, Sunday, July 9,2023, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Pastor David McCauley officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Cabin Run Cemetery. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm on Saturday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

