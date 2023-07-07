Obituary: Britton, Jacqueline Y.

Jacqueline Y. Britton
Jacqueline Y. Britton(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jacqueline Y. Britton, 85, of the Leeson Run Community of Doddridge County, WV, departed this life on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark in Parkersburg, WV.

Jackie was born January 16, 1938 on Trace Fork of Briar Creek in Wyoming County, WV, a daughter to the late Clarence and Nina Mae (Breeding) Lusk.  She was a proud graduate of the former Baileysville High School in Wyoming County, WV.  Jackie attended and graduated from the Charleston Beauty Academy and worked as a licensed beautician for many years.  She owned and operated Jackie’s Beauty Shop in Chelyan, WV and later she helped fill in at the former Creative Cut N Curl of West Union, WV.  She greatly enjoyed knitting, crocheting, working in her flower gardens, and making ceramics.  She was also an avid bowler and golfer.  She attended the Chelyan Baptist Church, the Briar Creek Tabernacle, and most recently the Emmanuel Methodist Church of West Union, WV.  She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Britton whom were married on May 4, 1957; her daughter, Bonita Whitehair (Donald) of the Leeson Run Community of Doddridge County, WV; granddaughter, Missy Whitehair of the Cabin Run Community of Doddridge County, WV; great grandchildren, Alexia Whitehair and Kavon Newman; sisters, Joan Altizer (Doug) of Barboursville, WV and Kathy Holland (Kent) of Ormond Beach, FL, along with her dear friend, Anita Wilson of Greenville, TN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Whitehair in 2010; brother, Teddy Lusk, and step sister, Juanita Ball.

Funeral services will be 2pm, Sunday, July 9,2023, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Pastor David McCauley officiating.  Burial will follow the service in the Cabin Run Cemetery.  Visitation will be 5pm-8pm on Saturday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
A four vehicle crash occurred on the Belpre bridge.
Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge
Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.
Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
48 felony arrests made in southern West Virginia roundup

Latest News

Obituary: Leibrand, Norma Smith
Obituary: Rowley, Orva
Richard Albert Fedak
Obituary: Fedak, Richard Albert
Patricia Potesta Weaver
Obituary: Weaver, Patricia Potesta