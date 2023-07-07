Obituary: Fedak, Richard Albert

After enjoying 53 years of life, Richard Albert Fedak took his last breath peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Rich was a husband, father, brother, friend, and PaPa whose family was everything to him. He spend his life relocating freight with millions of miles under his belt. He never met a stranger and made everyone laugh with his quick wit and corny jokes. He was loyal to his teams; The Miami Dolphins and The Cleveland Indians.

He thought there was no greater joy in life than becoming a daddy, until he became a PaPa. He touched every life he came in contact with and had a heart bigger than the universe.

His greatest joy was his Princess followed by riding Tifster, his motorcycle. He loved cruising with the radio on and enjoying his surroundings.

Rich was proceeded in death by his parents, Richard and Beverly Fedak. He left Cyndee Fedak, his partner in life, Darrion (Desi) Fedak, his son, JJ, Elizabeth, and Braelyn (aka Princess), his grandchildren, Michelle Fedak, his sister, Ryanne Fedak, his niece, and Joe (Jenny) Jones, his brother from another mother, and numerous others confused about how we are going to live without him, but comforted knowing he will live on in others.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.