Obituary: Landis Rex Tallhamer

Landis Rex Tallhamer, 95, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Camden-Clark Medical Center. He was born June 13, 1928, a son of the late Harry Blaine Tallhamer and Mina Bliss Godfrey Tallhamer.

Landis served his country in The U.S. Army. He retired from Dupont in 1985 with many years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his life-long friend Gary Cooper. He enjoyed watching sports, listening to music and being with his family and friends. Baseball was his favorite sport. Landis was a member of the Parkersburg Big Red baseball team of 1946, winning the state championship with a record of 17 wins and 1 loss. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge Post 1118 of Parkersburg and the American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg.

Landis is survived by two children: Karen (Kerry) Blake and Joel (Joan) Tallhamer; three grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) McDonald, Stacy (Beamer) Huss and Preston (Kelly) Tallhamer and seven great-grandchildren: Makenna, Maddox and Bryn Huss; Fiona and Zander McDonald and Emily and Emmitt Tallhamer; two sisters, Mary Walton and Judith Bassett.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Janet Nina Tallhamer; one brother, Gerald Tallhamer; two sisters, Delores Nichols and Norma Fox and one granddaughter, Larissa Tallhamer.

Graveside services will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Sunset Memory Gardens, Parkersburg WV.

Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Tallhamer family.

