Obituary: Leibrand, Norma Smith

Norma Smith Leibrand, 88, of Sun City Center, Fla, passed away Friday June 23, 2023 from a short courageous battle with cancer. She had beaten cancer 50 years earlier.

She was born July 20, 1934, daughter of the late Carl and Iva Dearth in Wood County, WV.

Norma was a homemaker, inspector for AB Chance, retail clerk with Sears and a Florist with Dudley’s and Obermeyer’s. She enjoyed family life, sewing and gardening. Norma was a member of Worthington Women’s Golf Club, the Parkersburg Women’s club and Stout’s Memorial United Methodist Church. In her later years she moved to Florida and made many friends.

She is survived her husband, Jack Leibrand; one daughter, Tina Goontz (Jim) of Parkersburg; one son, Lynn Smith (Donna) of Belpre; seven grandchildren, Craig (Tiffany), Joe (Holly), Shawn (Shelley), Justin (Brittany), Nathaniel (Caitlin), Nichole (Russ), and J.D.; ten great grandchildren, Alaina, Brady, Garrett, Reagan, Aaron, Cage, Reese, Avery, Lynnon, Lilly; four step grandchildren, Hayden, Hannah, Brayden, Brylee; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Smith; one daughter, Sharon Marshal Anthony; and one brother, Gerold Dearth.

A Celebration of Norma’s life will be held 1:00 p.m. July 13, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 400 Green Street, Parkersburg with Pastor Cindy Eakle officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on July 13, 2023 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stout Memorial United Methodist Church @ 3329 Broad St. Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve Norma’s family.

