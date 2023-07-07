Obituary: O’Dell, Robert Wayne

Robert Wayne O'Dell
Robert Wayne O'Dell(None)
Robert Wayne O’Dell, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away July 6th, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born November 6, 1964, the son of Samuel R and Eva D. O’Dell. Robert served his country for 28 years in the Air Force and was a Senior Financial Systems Analyst for Public Debt. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and anything outdoors. He will be greatly missed.

Surviving Robert, along with his parents, are his wife Vickey O’Dell; daughter Samantha O’Dell; son Briar O’Dell; step-son Joshua McGeorge; step-daughter Tiffany McGeorge; grandson Elijah McGeroge; sister Tammy McDaniel (Duane) and Lisa Melrose (Michael).

A gathering and viewing for Robert will be held Sunday, July 9th, from 6-8pm at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. A graveside burial service with military honors will be held Monday at 11am, at Big Tygart Rockport Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

