Obituary: Rowley, Orva

Orva Rowley, 89, of Deerwalk, went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2023, from Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Wood County, WV on February 9, 1934, a son of the late Warren and Annie Roberts Rowley.

Orva and his wife, Jean, shared 60 years of marriage and owned and operated Rowley’s Food Fair in Cairo, for 27 years. He honorably served four years in the United States Army in the Territory of Alaska, receiving the rank of Sergeant. Orva enjoyed farming, being outdoors and squirrel hunting.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Dennis (Marsha) Rowley, Darrel (Marie) Rowley, Denver Rowley, Darlene (Bill) Barr; grandchildren, Erica (Scott) Shelton, Ashley (Ryan) Satterfield, Andrew (Tanji) Rowley, Matthew Rowley and Clint (Samantha) McIntyre; great grandchildren, Tyler, Anniston and Bennett Shelton, Bryce and Ava Satterfield, Austin, Calista, Aidan McIntyre, Berkley Rowley and Laylen Daughtery.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas, sister, Ruby Metz, and brother, Glen Rowley.

In honoring Orva’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private burial will be held in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his loving wife, Jean.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share words of comfort with the Rowley family by signing the online guestbook.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.