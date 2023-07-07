Parkersburg World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

Officials with the Louis A. Johnson VA and community health officials are coming together to celebrate a World War II veteran’s birthday.
Parkersburg World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
Parkersburg World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Clarksburg VA officials and members of primary care are joining to celebrate World War II veteran, Vernon Dellinger turning 102.

“Well, this is definitely a very special day,” Home base primary care team registered nurse, Erin Null said. “Because not only do we get the opportunity to celebrate Mr. Dellinger’s 102nd birthday. But it’s also a unique opportunity for us to honor him and show him appreciation for serving our country.”

Dellinger was a machinist in the army when he served.

During his life, Dellinger was a man who took pride in using his hands. Including building guns from scratch and putting together his first house he lived in with his wife.

He said his secret to a long life is working hard and keeping busy.

“I worked until I was 80 years old,” Dellinger said.

Dellinger is still active, as he makes sure to walk at least one mile every day. He added he might go past 110 at this rate.

“I might live another ten years. I don’t know,” Dellinger said.

Dellinger’s registered nurse said she is more than prepared for his birthday next year.

“Yeah absolutely. I would love the opportunity to celebrate him again next year,” Null said. “And we’re looking forward to 103.”

Dellinger is also known for his work with the eagle scouts and his love for church.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
A four vehicle crash occurred on the Belpre bridge.
Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge
Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.
Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
48 felony arrests made in southern West Virginia roundup

Latest News

City officials offering new app for Parkersburg residents to stay connected
City officials offering new app for Parkersburg residents to stay connected
Haught displaying the 1963 state championship trophy and team photo.
This Is Home: Alan Haught is in his 40th year as Harrisville Mayor
WWI exhibit at the Greater Parkersburg CVB hopes to bring knowledge to local history
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”