Parkersburg World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Clarksburg VA officials and members of primary care are joining to celebrate World War II veteran, Vernon Dellinger turning 102.

“Well, this is definitely a very special day,” Home base primary care team registered nurse, Erin Null said. “Because not only do we get the opportunity to celebrate Mr. Dellinger’s 102nd birthday. But it’s also a unique opportunity for us to honor him and show him appreciation for serving our country.”

Dellinger was a machinist in the army when he served.

During his life, Dellinger was a man who took pride in using his hands. Including building guns from scratch and putting together his first house he lived in with his wife.

He said his secret to a long life is working hard and keeping busy.

“I worked until I was 80 years old,” Dellinger said.

Dellinger is still active, as he makes sure to walk at least one mile every day. He added he might go past 110 at this rate.

“I might live another ten years. I don’t know,” Dellinger said.

Dellinger’s registered nurse said she is more than prepared for his birthday next year.

“Yeah absolutely. I would love the opportunity to celebrate him again next year,” Null said. “And we’re looking forward to 103.”

Dellinger is also known for his work with the eagle scouts and his love for church.

