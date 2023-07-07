Some roads will be closed for Riverfront Roar

Plan your trip to Riverfront Roar accordingly as some roads will be closed.
Riverfront Roar street closures
Riverfront Roar street closures(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There will be some streets closed for Riverfront Roar this weekend.

As events start, certain roads will close to allow for Riverfront Roar to take place.

This weekend, Front St. and Second St. from Butler St. to the River will be closed until Riverfront Roar is over Sunday evening.

Butler St. from Post St. to Second St. will close Saturday morning through the end of the events.

You can help with the flow of traffic by planning ahead according to Marietta Police Captain Ryan Huffman.

“We are looking for a good flow of traffic. We understand that when we shut down those major thoroughfares through there and when we shut those down it’s forcing a lot of traffic onto third street. So, if people can just be kind and courteous to your fellow motorists, and kind of help get through this,” said Captain Huffman.

Captain Huffman went on to add that most parking available will be street parking.

More information on parking can be found on Riverfront Roar’s website - parking information.

For maps of the closures, you can visit Riverfront Roar’s website or Facebook page.

