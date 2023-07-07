This Is Home: Alan Haught is in his 40th year as Harrisville Mayor

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alan Haught is in his 40th year as Mayor for the town of Harrisville.

Haut said in 1983 he could have never imagined serving as mayor for 40 years.

“I never came into this with a big agenda to do things. We just did things as became necessary and stuck with them. I guess that’s the secret, we just stuck with things.”

Haught shared who helped him evolve in his role over the years.

“When I first come in here Ralph foster was superintendent, I think the world of Ralph and he’s passed on now. Ralph taught me a lot and showed me where things were and really helped things along.”

He grew up in Ritchie County and graduated from Harrisville High School.

“I graduated 1963 and we were the state baseball champions that year and had a very good football team the same year. Just had great memories from high school. Our group has pretty much stuck together. The same group comes back every year and we really have a good relationship.”

Haught was an all-tournament pitcher on the team and fondly remembers the celebration that ensued.

In 1986, Harrisville and Pennsboro consolidated to form Ritchie County High School.

