West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”

Berdine’s five and dime has been operating continuously since 1908.
The business transferred to the Six family, and they have been continuing the legacy of the store ever since.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - One of America’s oldest five and dime stores in located in Harrisville West Virginia.

The leap into the past comes with bulk candies, tin toys and even a nose flute or two.

The Berdine family owned and operated the store from its founding until 1983.

Store manager Karen Harper said she enjoys interacting with and seeing the reaction from people of all ages.

“A lot of them come in that are older, they remember. So, it’s great memories for them. The kids make lots of fun, lots of noise, a lot of hands-on, we let that all happen in the aisle over there. And the grown-ups have as much fun as the kids with the toys.”

Harper added that Harrisville is a small town with a big history.

