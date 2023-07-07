Wood County road to be closed

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will be closed due to culvert repairs.

Wood County Route 16 (St. Marys Pike) will be closed on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The road will be closed nearly a half mile northeast of the intersection of Wood County Route 16/8 (Worthington Creek Road) to nearly a half mile southwest of the intersection of Wood County Route 3/8 (Valley Mills Road).

The closure will be between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Drivers are asked to plan around the road closure accordingly.

