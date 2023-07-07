WWI exhibit at the Greater Parkersburg CVB hopes to bring knowledge to local history

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A piece of WWI history will be coming to the Parkersburg CVB July 13-August 24.

The exhibit will be based on two Parkersburg residents who lived and served in the Great War during the turbulent years of 1917 – 1919.

Cecil “Zeke” Gabriel and Louise Marsh from 1917 to 1919. Gabriel enlisted and became an airplane mechanic for the 147th Aero Squadron, serving with the American Expeditionary Force in France. Marsh worked as an educator, teaching at local schools while refining her own literary ambitions. These two sweethearts wrote regularly during the war to one another. After the war, the two married and started a family. Daniel Gabriel, their grandson, has supported this exhibit and helped to fill in some of the missing details about his grandparents’ life.

CVB President & CEO, Mark Lewis, believes knowing the areas history is important so you don’t repeat the past.

“Well it’s always nice to have a bit of local history highlighted. A famous philosopher once said those who don’t know history are condemned to repeat it. It’s important to remember our history and this exhibit is going to help us do just that,” said Lewis.

Everyday that the CVB is open the exhibit will be free and open to the public who wants to come learn about local history.

