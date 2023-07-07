Yeager Airport urges firearm compliance after multiple incidents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia International Yeager Airport reminds flyers to comply with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) firearm regulations.

On July 5, 2023, TSA recently found the eighth firearm this year in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Yeager Airport.

The upward trend in airport firearm seizures is happening nationally.

TSA said it has intercepted more than 3,300 guns this year, 92 percent of them loaded.

If this trend continues at its current pace through the rest of 2023, it will set a new record.

Carrying prohibited items causes delays for passengers and could lead to fines and sometimes even arrest, according to Yeager Airport.

Penalties for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

Passengers can fly with firearms, but they must be packed in checked bags and declared at the airline check-in counter.

“We urge the public to take these regulations seriously and play their part in maintaining a safe environment at West Virginia International Yeager Airport,” said Yeager Airport Chief of Police Eric Johnson. “The security of our passengers, employees, and the general public is our utmost priority, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure their well-being.”

For more information on TSA regulations and the list of prohibited items, please visit the TSA website at www.tsa.gov.

