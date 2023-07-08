Cruise-in car show held at WSCC

Proceeds from the event support the college’s Wendy’s Adoption Scholarship Fund.
Car show at Washington State Community College.
Car show at Washington State Community College.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Pioneer Antique Auto Club held its first-ever car show cruise-in at Washington State Community College in Marietta.

The car show featured a wide range of vehicles from classic cars to hot rods.

Entertainment and food were also available on campus.

Proceeds from the event support the college’s Wendy’s Adoption Scholarship Fund.

Rich Kenny had his Model A Ford Victoria Coupe on display.

He said he enjoys taking the car out as much as possible.

“If he gets a little ding in it, I’m not stressing about it anymore. I like to church in it, I like to go to restaurants in it. And I like to stroll around and drive in it city park in Parkersburg or just drive down on Juliana and take pictures with the old homes. So, people may see this out quite a bit because I do drive it a lot.”

Kenny said his father encouraged him to become a car enthusiast to keep him out of trouble.

He purchased his first car from money won in a soapbox derby in 1967.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
How the recent theft from Habitat for Humanity could impact the community
Marietta City Council meets.
Marietta City Council takes steps addressing “The Compound”
Robert Wayne O'Dell
Obituary: O’Dell, Robert Wayne

Latest News

Winners from the 5K.
‘Freedom Fun Run 5K’ hits downtown Parkersburg
A powerboat from 2022's roar.
Riverfront Roar brings excitement to spectators and local businesses
Riverfront Roar street closures
Local water systems are listed as having detectable levels of certain PFAS compounds.
Detectable levels of PFAS found in multiple local water systems - How they relate to proposed EPA regulations