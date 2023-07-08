Cruise-in car show held at WSCC

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Pioneer Antique Auto Club held its first-ever car show cruise-in at Washington State Community College in Marietta.

The car show featured a wide range of vehicles from classic cars to hot rods.

Entertainment and food were also available on campus.

Proceeds from the event support the college’s Wendy’s Adoption Scholarship Fund.

Rich Kenny had his Model A Ford Victoria Coupe on display.

He said he enjoys taking the car out as much as possible.

“If he gets a little ding in it, I’m not stressing about it anymore. I like to church in it, I like to go to restaurants in it. And I like to stroll around and drive in it city park in Parkersburg or just drive down on Juliana and take pictures with the old homes. So, people may see this out quite a bit because I do drive it a lot.”

Kenny said his father encouraged him to become a car enthusiast to keep him out of trouble.

He purchased his first car from money won in a soapbox derby in 1967.

