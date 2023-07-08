Detectable levels of PFAS found in multiple local water systems - How they relate to proposed EPA regulations and what action is being taken

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Multiple local water systems have been identified as having PFAS compounds above the EPA’s proposed standards in their finished drinking water.

Williamstown Water Department was one of them, along with the Parkersburg Utility Board, Saint Marys, Lubeck Public Service District, Union Williams Public Service District, Hughes River Water, and New Haven Water Department.

WTAP sat down with the Williamstown mayor to see how the city is addressing the data, which was released in recent months.

“Right now we are waiting for, you know, to finalize with the state on what we actually need to do,” Mayor Paul Jordan said.

While the standards may be changing, Williamstown water hasn’t, according to Jordan. He said they’ve maintained steady numbers. In fact, the city has a history of having levels better than what the state deems acceptable.

“We were playing basketball and utilizing that style and now we’re playing football and we’re having to change because the rules have changed,” Jordan said.

A disclaimer that, for now, these EPA PFAS standards are proposed. They’re expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

State officials have confirmed with WTAP that DHHR’s Bureau of Public Health has not issued any health advisories in the state, pointing to the study’s results being preliminary.

Jordan said that there will be a timeline for water systems to become compliant when the standards are finalized.

Still, that doesn’t mean Williamstown isn’t planning.

“We have talked about it, we have gone and visited some other cities, talked to them about what they’ve done in the past…,” Jordan said.

A filtration system is the number one strategy Williamstown is looking into.

“At this point in time, everything that I’ve been advised of or told, our numbers are at a point to where the filtration system in place would bring us to the recommended levels that they want us to be at,” he said.

As for the other local water systems listed, Parkersburg Utility Board is working on a filtration project, according to General Manager Eric Bennett. Design work is underway. It’s anticipated to move into its construction phase in the next 12 months. Bennett has previously told WTAP that he believes the system will get drinking water PFAS levels well below the proposed EPA regulations.

Hughes River Water is resampling treated water to verify study results, according to a plant operator. This is to double check that no cross contamination happened during the readings. Based on these results, they’ll decide whether or not changes to the filtration process are needed.

Saint Marys is also testing its water, according to the mayor.

Lubeck Public Service District has done independent testing with three different labs and the levels came back undetectable, according to the general manager. They will continue monitoring and testing periodically.

Despite multiple calls, WTAP was unable to get a hold of Union Williams Public Service District’s general manager.

These local water systems were some of 37 West Virginia public water systems tested in follow up testing. According to West Virginia DHHR, these were selected for follow-ups based on U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) tests done in previous years. The state contracted USGS to test untreated water intakes for 279 public water systems in West Virginia from 2019 to 2021. 37 of those systems’ results showed detectable levels of certain PFAS compounds. Follow up tests released in recent months revealed that 27 of those systems had detectable levels of select PFAS compounds in their finished drinking water and 19 had detectable levels above at least one proposed EPA standard. The local systems discussed in this article fall under those 19.

The national regulations the EPA has proposed would establish legally enforceable standards for six PFAS in drinking water. That includes PFOA, PFOS, PFHxS, PFNA, PFBS, and HFPO-DA (which is also known as Gen X). PFHxS, PFNA, PFBS, and HFPO-DA would be enforced as a mixture. Its levels would be determined by a formula called the Hazard Index.

The Maximum Contaminant Level for PFOA and PFOS would be four parts per trillion.

The Maximum Contaminant Level for the Hazard Index would be one.

The EPA is also proposing non-enforceable contaminant level goals for these six PFAS.

According to West Virginia DHHR, there is federal funding to help with PFAS efforts. $18.9 million will go to West Virginia over two years, which should go towards addressing emerging contaminants in drinking water.

Additionally, the state is expecting a grant worth approximately $7.5 million annually for the next four years, according to West Virginia DHHR.

Jordan told WTAP that Williamstown will work to fund updates in a way that won’t burden locals.

West Virginia DHHR also told WTAP that the Department of Environmental Protection will be putting effort into addressing and identifying the potential sources of PFAS in unfinished water. This as well as sampling treated water “for appropriate areas,” and developing plans to address PFAS.

Additionally, West Virginia DHHR told WTAP that DHHR will work with public water systems to figure out what treatment options are best.

According to the EPA, there is research suggesting that exposure to certain PFAS may end up negatively impacting your health. When it comes to the health impacts of low level long term PFAS exposure, research is underway. The health impact of differing exposure levels to different PFAS is the subject of ongoing research.

There are multiple ways people may be exposed to PFAS. Drinking water is just one of the ways, according to the EPA.

Listed below are the PFAS levels local water systems showed that don’t meet the EPA’s proposed enforceable regulation standards. The sample dates were all from 2022.

Williamstown Water Department PFOA - 27.8 Hazard index - 2.04

Parkersburg Utility Board PFOA - 12

Saint Marys PFOA - 5.8

Lubeck Public Service District (independent tests show different numbers as mentioned earlier in article) Hazard index - 3.4

Union Williams Public Service District PFOA - 5.22

Hughes River Water PFOA - 8.57

New Haven Water Department PFOA - 6.81



