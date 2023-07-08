Megan Rapinoe announces she will retire at end of 2023 season

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - United States forward Megan Rapinoe will retire after this season, the 38-year-old said on Saturday.

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” she said on Instagram.

Rapinoe will compete in her fourth World Cup when the tournament kicks off on July 20.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Marietta City Council meets.
Marietta City Council takes steps addressing “The Compound”
How the recent theft from Habitat for Humanity could impact the community
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
The superintendent explains why the school bond levy will not be on November's ballot.
The Belpre school bond levy will not be on the November ballot - Here’s why

Latest News

FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica...
A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field