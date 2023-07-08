Riverfront Roar brings excitement to spectators and local businesses

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Riverfront Roar will celebrate it’s 21st year this weekend. This year the event will have a new Chairman, Rick Smith, who says coming into the event he had three expectations.

“The expectations here are to carry on what is now a 21 year tradition of the Riverfront Roar you can see there is no better place on the circuit. This is the closest the fans get to racing. Our food vendors are set up, the fireworks are tonight, our concert at night are great so really it’s family fun entertainment, it’s free and my expectations are everyone have fun but also safe,” Smith said.

Smith also hopes to keep on the tradition that has been built within every family in the community who comes out to watch the event every year it comes to town.

“In a community like Marietta, Parkersburg and the MOV and you have families that pass on traditions like coming to the race every year. It’s great to see the grandkids bringing their kids and the parents bringing their kids. Some people have been coming for 15-20 years and it’s important to carry on that tradition,” said Smith.

Traditions for residents like John and Sue Oshoway who come to the Riverfront Roar every year for fun and people watching.

“We just love watching the races and the people. Well it’s just having the chance to sit and relax and the boat races are a lot of fun to watch and I like to people watch too so,”

The Riverfront Roar not only brings fun and entertainment to the residents of the area it also brings people from out of town to Marietta and helps boost the local economy.

“The whole reason we have this event is to drive tourism to the city to drive economic impact. The hotels are sold out, the bars are going to be overflowing until whenever they stay open. The local brick and mortars were packed last night not only for First Friday but also with racing fans. Our local vendors are also local food and funnel cakes and hot dog stands. Our job her eis to drive money into our local economy and we hope to do that in the widest range possible with the most variety of businesses as possible,” said Smith.

The Riverfront Roar will be to the

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.