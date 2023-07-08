Riverfront Roar brings excitement to spectators and local businesses

A powerboat from 2022's roar.
A powerboat from 2022's roar.(Jacob Krantz)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Riverfront Roar will celebrate it’s 21st year this weekend. This year the event will have a new Chairman, Rick Smith, who says coming into the event he had three expectations.

“The expectations here are to carry on what is now a 21 year tradition of the Riverfront Roar you can see there is no better place on the circuit. This is the closest the fans get to racing. Our food vendors are set up, the fireworks are tonight, our concert at night are great so really it’s family fun entertainment, it’s free and my expectations are everyone have fun but also safe,” Smith said.

Smith also hopes to keep on the tradition that has been built within every family in the community who comes out to watch the event every year it comes to town.

“In a community like Marietta, Parkersburg and the MOV and you have families that pass on traditions like coming to the race every year. It’s great to see the grandkids bringing their kids and the parents bringing their kids. Some people have been coming for 15-20 years and it’s important to carry on that tradition,” said Smith.

Traditions for residents like John and Sue Oshoway who come to the Riverfront Roar every year for fun and people watching.

“We just love watching the races and the people. Well it’s just having the chance to sit and relax and the boat races are a lot of fun to watch and I like to people watch too so,”

The Riverfront Roar not only brings fun and entertainment to the residents of the area it also brings people from out of town to Marietta and helps boost the local economy.

“The whole reason we have this event is to drive tourism to the city to drive economic impact. The hotels are sold out, the bars are going to be overflowing until whenever they stay open. The local brick and mortars were packed last night not only for First Friday but also with racing fans. Our local vendors are also local food and funnel cakes and hot dog stands. Our job her eis to drive money into our local economy and we hope to do that in the widest range possible with the most variety of businesses as possible,” said Smith.

The Riverfront Roar will be to the

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
How the recent theft from Habitat for Humanity could impact the community
Marietta City Council meets.
Marietta City Council takes steps addressing “The Compound”
Robert Wayne O'Dell
Obituary: O’Dell, Robert Wayne

Latest News

Winners from the 5K.
‘Freedom Fun Run 5K’ hits downtown Parkersburg
Car show at Washington State Community College.
Cruise-in car show held at WSCC
Riverfront Roar street closures
Local water systems are listed as having detectable levels of certain PFAS compounds.
Detectable levels of PFAS found in multiple local water systems - How they relate to proposed EPA regulations