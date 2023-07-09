‘Freedom Fun Run 5K’ hits downtown Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law hosted their annual Freedom Fun Run 5K.

Race participants and supporters filled Market Street for the 5K fundraiser.

The race supports local veteran organizations.

Race organizer Jan Dills says it feels good to give back to veterans who have given everything for our country.

“We love our veterans, we support our veterans and we couldn’t be more thankful.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit veteran organizations such as We Have Your Six, Operation Transportation and Jan Dils Foundation Scholarship for Veteran Recipients.

People of all ages participated in the event. Dills shared a story about a special race participant.

“We had a family with their two-year-old who ran the event, not walked but ran the event. She was wonderful. She was in her 48th 5K. They’re from Virginia and they’re visiting their 9th state. We are just honored that they came here to see us today.”

An award ceremony was held after the conclusion of the race.

Snacks, entertainment and refreshments were also provided.

