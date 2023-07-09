Ohio recognizes one-year anniversary of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Sunday July 16 marks one year since the launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Ohio and across the nation.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline switched over to the easy-to-remember number 988 on July 16 of last year. Since then, the number has helped an average of over 12,000 Ohioans every month, according to numbers released by Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) on Friday. The lifeline is available to people struggling with or affected by suicidal, mental health, or substance abuse crises and is available 24/7.

The Ohio state budget signed on July 4 includes funding to support the 19 call centers that serve the 88 counties in the state, according to the governor. The governor said on Friday that the program provides an essential service to Ohioans. “Every day in Ohio, we of course have people who are in a crisis,” DeWine said. “Families who are experiencing that crisis. 988 provides a place to turn. A place to start.”

The governor emphasized the 988 is not the end all and be all of mental health care. He said it’s important the the state work toward expanding the accessibility and effectiveness of behavioral healthcare across the state. The 2024-2025 budget contains funds to support that expansion, DeWine said.

