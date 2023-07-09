Patrick Copen is hopeful for upcoming MLB Draft

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Former Parkersburg Catholic Crusader and Marshall Thundering Herd pitcher, Patrick Copen is waiting for his name to be called in the upcoming MLB Draft.

The Herd pitcher was invited to the MLB combine this past June and declared for the MLB Draft this weekend.

Patrick has played for Marshall for the last three years and went 5-14 over 37 total appearances with the Herd.

