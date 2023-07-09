Second Sunday and Riverfront Road boost Marietta business

Marietta Mainstreet hosted its second Second Sunday of the year on July 7 as the Riverfront Roar event wrapped up.
Second Sunday and Riverfront Road boost Marietta business
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Mainstreet hosted its second Second Sunday of the year on July 7 as the Riverfront Roar event wrapped up.

The Second Sunday ran from noon to four in the afternoon in downtown Marietta. People attending Riverfront Roar had the chance to enjoy extended hours and unique offerings from locally owned businesses.

Threadz Boutique owner Darla Bonnette said First Fridays and Second Sundays are always great for business. Bonette said that having extra foot traffic from Riverfront Roar doesn’t hurt either.

“I came in a little bit early, about 10:30 or so, and I’ve had -- I mean, I’ve been busy,” Bonette said. “I’ve had foot traffic all day. There was for about half an hour I had, like, a lull, but other than that I’ve been very busy. So, it’s been very successful Sunday for me.”

Bonette said they had some items discounted at 25% off for the weekend. She said they didn’t want to do any major promotions outside of that because the weekend would be hectic enough as it is.

