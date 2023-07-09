Structure fire in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crews responded to a structure fire Saturday evening in Wood County.

According to Wood County 9-1-1 dispatch, they received the call for a structure fire on the 700 block of Forest Hills Rd. at 9:55 p.m.

When crews first arrived on scene the building was fully engulfed.

At this time, crews believe the structure was abandoned.

As of 10:45 p.m. crews were still on scene.

Agencies that responded included Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Waverly VFD, Deerwalk VFD, Camden Clark Ambulance Service, and Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

