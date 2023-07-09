Tribe Volleyball 16′s Completes National Tournament Week

TRIBE VOLLEYBALL NATIONALS
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTAP) -

After qualifying for the National Volleyball tournament earlier this summer, Tribe Volleyball from the Mid-Ohio Valley, coached by Ron Kidder of Marietta High School competed in Chicago with the best 16′s teams in the country.

For this group of girls, this was an experience like no other and they loved being able to play among the best of the best.

Tribe went 6-4 on the week, finishing the week on a five game win streak.

