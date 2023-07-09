Winning numbers drawn for $615 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $615 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18.

The jackpot currently ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.

If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll have the option of getting an annuitized prize worth an estimated $615 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $310.6 million. Both options are before taxes.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Local water systems are listed as having detectable levels of certain PFAS compounds.
Detectable levels of PFAS found in multiple local water systems - How they relate to proposed EPA regulations
How the recent theft from Habitat for Humanity could impact the community
City officials offering new app for Parkersburg residents to stay connected
City officials offering new app for Parkersburg residents to stay connected
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins threatens to sue WVU if not reinstated
Stock image.
Structure fire in Wood County
TRIBE VOLLEYBALL COMPETES IN NATIONALS
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Inmate suspected of homicide escapes from a Pennsylvania jail using bed sheets