Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers Coalition works to improve education

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - The Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers Coalition (AOMC) is working to change education in a major way. The AOMC is an organization for manufacturers, run by manufacturers. They work towards bettering the connection between manufacturing and education, helping people in the area find work, and communicate with the government to get help with what is needed in the area. Tomorrow, they will be taking further steps to improve the area.

The AOMC has put together a group to travel to the Institute of Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Virginia and the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center to see how they can improve the gap between manufacturing and education. The group consists of 34 community members consisting of directors, superintendents, and deans from Ohio State University, Ohio University, Washington State Community College, Hocking College, Marshall University, Fort Frye, Noble Local Schools, Warren, and other educational institutions. This group will be driven to Danville, Virginia with Ohio University’s Bobcat Bus from Washington State Community College the morning of July 11.

President of the AOMC Linn Yost sat down to discuss what will happen after the trip is over and what will come from this experience.

“If nothing is different, we’ve failed,” said Yost.

“It’s not a social trip, it’s all about action. So this gives everybody the vision of what it could look like in our area. So then we want to build on that vision and keep it moving forward.”

