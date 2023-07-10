City of Marietta gets little from state budget for roads, says mayor

By Chase Campbell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said the new state budget does little specifically for municipalities’ roads.

The mayor said that lower income taxes will mean people will have a bit more money to spend and inject in the economy, the cuts probably aren’t big enough to be life changing.

The budget does not include much money to help improve city roads.

Schlicher said he’d like to see a state budget give more funding to cities like Marietta for infrastructure work on roads. “We can bond and we can pay for, with a positive revenue stream, water and wastewater projects, those are pretty easy to manage and facilitate,” he said. But street work is almost impossible to fund in our local environment that we have right now.”

Schlicher said that while some federal grants provide funding for street work, the city is still a ways off from where he’d like it to be. The mayor said it makes sense that the budget wouldn’t include a lot of money for smaller city projects since the state has to consider highways and roads across the whole state, but some help with those projects would still go a long way.

