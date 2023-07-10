Listening to America: Suicide

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Across the country, tens of thousands of people complete suicide every year. In this weeks’ piece, Peter goes to Wyoming and speaks with parents who lost their to son to suicide, and are using their grief to change the lives of other people who are struggling. He also visits an organization that offers intervention and resources to people who need mental health assistance and provides support to those impacted by suicide.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock image.
Structure fire in Wood County
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins threatens to sue WVU if not reinstated
Winners from the 5K.
‘Freedom Fun Run 5K’ hits downtown Parkersburg
Two new names have been introduced in the Judy Petty investigation
New leads, new names introduced into investigation of Judy Petty’s death
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”

Latest News

American Red Cross sees sharp decline in blood donations
American Red Cross nears critical level of blood supply
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
52nd Sour Mash
Sour Mash Charity Golf Tournament tees off for the 52nd year
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of dozens of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school