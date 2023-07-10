Marietta continues hydrant flushing

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The city of Marietta Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants soon.

This round of flushing will begin on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and take place over the next several days, according to the City of Marietta.

Flushing will be in the highlighted areas below:

Marietta Fire Hydrant Flushing Map
Marietta Fire Hydrant Flushing Map(City of Marietta)
Marietta Fire Hydrant Flushing Map
Marietta Fire Hydrant Flushing Map(City of Marietta)

Marietta water customers are advised to watch for discolored water while preparing food, doing laundry, and other water-sensitive processes.

After flushing is completed, customers who are experiencing brown or milky water are asked to flush their cold-water lines to flush the service line from the main to their point of use.

If problems persist, the City of Marietta urges customers to call the Water Treatment Plant at 740-374-6864.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock image.
Structure fire in Wood County
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins threatens to sue WVU if not reinstated
Winners from the 5K.
‘Freedom Fun Run 5K’ hits downtown Parkersburg
Two new names have been introduced in the Judy Petty investigation
New leads, new names introduced into investigation of Judy Petty’s death
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”

Latest News

American Red Cross sees sharp decline in blood donations
American Red Cross nears critical level of blood supply
52nd Sour Mash
Sour Mash Charity Golf Tournament tees off for the 52nd year
Reclaimed Earth Violet paint by Gamblin Artist's Oil Colors. is manufactured using acid mine...
OU and Rural Action turn pollution into paint
W.Va. State Fair deadlines approaching