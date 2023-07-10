Marietta continues hydrant flushing

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The city of Marietta Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants soon.

This round of flushing will begin on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and take place over the next several days, according to the City of Marietta.

Flushing will be in the highlighted areas below:

Marietta Fire Hydrant Flushing Map (City of Marietta)

Marietta water customers are advised to watch for discolored water while preparing food, doing laundry, and other water-sensitive processes.

After flushing is completed, customers who are experiencing brown or milky water are asked to flush their cold-water lines to flush the service line from the main to their point of use.

If problems persist, the City of Marietta urges customers to call the Water Treatment Plant at 740-374-6864.

