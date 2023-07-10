Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on obliques!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This weeks workout focuses of obliques!

Stacy said obliques are important for a lot of reasons, including your posture, how you walk on a daily basis, and how you sit on a daily basis.

There is no warmup for this set of movements.

You can use weights or no weights.

Suitcase - 20 seconds. Hold a weight in each hand. Stand with your feet shoulder width apart. Alternate bending side to side - aiming for the side of your kneecap. Stacy reminds to keep shoulders back and your core tight.

Rest - 20 seconds!

Turning right and left - 20 seconds. You can use one weight or two, hold your arms out in front of your body. You can stand with your feet shoulder width apart or with one foot slighting in front of the other for more stability. You will twist at your waist, moving your arms to the left, then back to middle, then twist to the right.

Elbow to Knee - 20 seconds. Put your arms in 90 degree angles with the weights by your head. Bring a knee up and touch the opposite elbow. Alternate knees and elbows.

Halo - 20 seconds. Start with the weights in front of your face. “Draw” a halo around your head. Keep your core tight and stand up straight. Stacy reminds you to not bend backwards.

REPEAT!

You can repeat for as many times as you’d like!

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

