Obituary: Balser, William Michael

William Michael Balser, 56, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born September 27, 1966 in Parkersburg, WV. A son of William Carl Balser and the late Karen Sue Kelbaugh Balser.

Michael owned and operated Whites Repair Construction Company in Huntington, WV and also owned Re-entry and Recovery Home in Huntington, WV. Michael loved spending time with his two daughters, they were the light of his life. He also enjoyed buying and reselling homes that he remodeled.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Balser; a son, Brooks Morgan Balser, of Weirton, WV; two daughters, Lynnix and Lyssa Balser of Mineral Wells, WV; a step daughter, Laney Hill of Mineral Wells, WV; a sister, Kimberly White of Sandyville, WV; two grandchildren, Braxton and Delaney Balser; two nieces, Keiah Stewart and Ashley White; a nephew, Roy White III.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother.

Funeral services will take place 6:00 PM Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Visitation will be held 4:00 pm – 6:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Balser family.

