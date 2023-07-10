Obituary: Blevins, June L.

June L. Blevins, 74, of Marietta passed away at 2:00 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Highland Oaks in McConnlesville.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Lower Salem Food Pantry, 103 Main Street, Lower Salem, OH 45745.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.