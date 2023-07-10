Obituary: Blevins, June L.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

June L. Blevins, 74, of Marietta passed away at 2:00 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Highland Oaks in McConnlesville.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Lower Salem Food Pantry, 103 Main Street, Lower Salem, OH  45745.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock image.
Structure fire in Wood County
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Bob Huggins threatens to sue WVU if not reinstated
Winners from the 5K.
‘Freedom Fun Run 5K’ hits downtown Parkersburg
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Car show at Washington State Community College.
Cruise-in car show held at WSCC

Latest News

Julia “Judy” Mathers
Obituary: Mathers, Julia “Judy”
Donald Linn Caltrider
Obituary: Caltrider, Donald Linn
Doris Lea Ruble
Obituary: Ruble, Doris Lea
Obituary: Mercure, Leon G.